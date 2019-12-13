Alexander Lukashenko amends decree on Business and Cultural Complex of Belarusian Embassy in Russia

On January 8, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 13, which creates additional conditions for the effective functioning of the Business and Cultural Complex of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia, BELTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

The document amends Decree № 359 of July 18, 2014 "On the Business and Cultural Complex of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian Federation. It expands the possibilities of state bodies to attract popular creative groups and performers to participate in cultural events held on the basis of the complex, which will make it possible to present Belarusian culture abroad in a more diverse way.