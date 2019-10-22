3.43 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards and shoulder straps to senior officers of Presidential Security Service
The Security Service of the President of Belarus is celebrating its 25th anniversary. On the eve of the holiday, the Head of State presented state awards and shoulder straps to servicemen and officers. The employees of the unit usually work in the mode of minimal publicity. In honor of the holiday, they changed their business suits to parade uniforms.
