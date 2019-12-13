Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards to cultural workers

A tribute to our sovereignty was paid on Independence Day at the Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater. Congratulations and awards for the most prominent theater and music performers on Independence Day is a new tradition of the modern Belarus. And, of course, Alexander Lukashenko is with the Belarusians on the holiday evening. The Independence Day is a landmark date for the future of our country, said the President. And it is created by the people of art through their creative work. Art fills hearts, inspires and enthuses. Art creates. That's the main thing.



Theaters and amphitheatres, castles and manors, museums and memorials - Belarusians have many things to be proud of. The figures of culture work for the image of the whole country. Their names are embossed in gold letters in the history of Belarus. On this festive day they were honored with awards and titles.



Without the past there can be no future, including the future of the theater. Memory, history and continuity of generations - these are the three pillars on which not only the theater holds up.



The milestones of theatrical history and personal achievements of its main characters are on the main stage. The Bolshoi has once again proved that time is fleeting but art is eternal.



