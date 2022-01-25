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Alexander Lukashenko delivers speech on science at scientific awards ceremony
A big conversation on science was held in the Palace of Independence. The President invited two and a half hundred scientists and experts to the meeting.
According to Alexander Lukashenko, science is the foundation of the statehood and an important driver of the national economy. This is a good reason for the meeting today - presentation of state awards and diplomas of academician and the corresponding member to the scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. By the way, they presented a number of projects to the President.
A water purification station, installation for transplant organs storage, new methods of diagnostics and treatment of oncological diseases are among the latest achievements of Belarusian science.
Economic indicators of the National Academy of Sciences
While addressing scientists, Alexander Lukashenko stressed: the Belarusian science has something to be proud of. One of strategic tasks for science and industry is to create and widely implement technologies.
President presents state awards to scientists
President presented 11 state awards and 19 titles of "full member of the National Academy of Sciences. Also 16 people have become the corresponding members of the National Academy of Sciences. At the same time Alexander Lukashenko stressed the importance of attracting young people to science, preservation and development of science schools, creation of children's industrial park. All of this is part of the great future of the country, and this is enshrined in the amendments and additions to the Constitution of Belarus.