3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards
On the eve of the main national holiday, the Independence Day, the President bestowed the state awards. Four dozen Belarusians have been awarded. These are teachers and social workers, builders and scientists, artists and athletes. Their success and achievements form the image of our country both in the eyes of compatriots and on the world stage. The ceremony took place on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the country from the Nazi invaders.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All