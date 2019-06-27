EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards

On the eve of the main national holiday, the Independence Day, the President bestowed the state awards. Four dozen Belarusians have been awarded. These are teachers and social workers, builders and scientists, artists and athletes. Their success and achievements form the image of our country both in the eyes of compatriots and on the world stage. The ceremony took place on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the country from the Nazi invaders.

