Alexander Lukashenko presents state awards to outstanding Belarusians
President Alexander Lukashenko has presented state awards to outstanding Belarusians today.
42 people received medals, orders and titles. These are people of culture, science, journalists. They have been devoted to their work for many years and have achieved significant results. A tour of the Palace of Independence was organized for the guests. It is symbolic, because such people make an invaluable contribution to the development of a sovereign and independent Belarus. For today's victors, such attention and the awards are the best incentive for further creative and scientific victories.
Famous prima of the Yanka Kupala Theater Zoya Belokhvostik became the People’s Artist of Belarus, Nikolai Mochansky received the Order for Personal Courage. During the flight on Mi-2, the engine caught fire, and Nikolai Mochansky landed the burning helicopter, taking it away from houses. Rector of the Agrarian Technical University Ivan Shylo is now Honored Worker of Science. Special words of congratulations were conveyed to the employees of BelTA. The main news portal of the country is one hundred years old this year. The Order of Honor was received by lead editor Alina Shrubok, and Deputy General Director Marta Chvey received the medal for labor merit.
