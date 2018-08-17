3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko: All candidates for positions in the government will undergo a discussion procedure and an anti-corruption filter
All candidates for positions in the government will undergo a discussion procedure and an anti-corruption filter. The President said this today, noting that it is impossible to delay the personnel decisions. The President instructed to do this right after the resonant meeting in Orsha due to inefficient work on the development of the region. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the change of holders of ministerial portfolios and authorities should not worsen the situation in the economy and manageability in certain sectors and regions.
Also, the President focused on public discussion of resignations in the Government. The leader promised to react to the opinion of certain media, including the Internet platforms.
President
All
Lukashenko: Belarusian soccer players have problems with physical fitness
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All