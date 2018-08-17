Alexander Lukashenko: All candidates for positions in the government will undergo a discussion procedure and an anti-corruption filter

All candidates for positions in the government will undergo a discussion procedure and an anti-corruption filter. The President said this today, noting that it is impossible to delay the personnel decisions. The President instructed to do this right after the resonant meeting in Orsha due to inefficient work on the development of the region. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the change of holders of ministerial portfolios and authorities should not worsen the situation in the economy and manageability in certain sectors and regions.