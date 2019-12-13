Alexander Lukashenko meets with refugees at Belarusian-Polish border

Our task is to help people in trouble. Alexander Lukashenko stated this today. The President of Belarus arrived at the logistics center near Bruzgi checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border. The Head of State spoke openly with people who were stuck at the Polish cordon. Belarus provided the refugees with all possible humanitarian aid, provided a transport and logistics center. Immediately upon the arrival, Alexander Lukashenko observed how people's life was arranged.



The necessary living conditions have been created so that they could warm up, sleep normally, and eat. The Head of State also focused on fire safety issues. Earlier, the President instructed the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the governor of Grodno Region to take control over it. The President talked to people in the center. One of the women has five family members missing. The President instructed to take data and urgently request information through all channels.



While addressing people, the Head of State said simply: Belarus would not play and build a policy on the fate of refugees.



