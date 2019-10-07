3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko meets with former President of Georgia
Minsk and Tbilisi have created a solid foundation for the development of relations. This was stated today at the meeting of Alexander Lukashenko and Georgy Margvelashvili.
He held the presidency of Georgia fr om 2013 to 2018. This period was productive for the inter-state dialogue - our countries were able to significantly advance cooperation. It is known that Georgy Margvelashvili will take part in Minsk Dialogue Forum, at which the challenges for European security will be discussed. Politicians have developed trusting and friendly relations. That's why the meeting at the Palace of Independence turned out to be really warm.
Today, there are 17 enterprises with Georgian capital operating in the Belarusian market, while in Transcaucasia there are 20 representative offices, subsidiaries and distributors of Belarusian companies. The ambitious 200 million-dollar trade turnover has not yet been achieved. They're building industrial cooperation. Thus, this year the first Belarusian elevators have already been assembled in Tbilisi. In spring Batumi started to produce our tractors of small capacity. Another Belarusian company won the tender for the supply of cars. We intend to deepen our partnership in pharmaceuticals as well.
Giorgi Margvelashvili will attend the Minsk Dialogue Forum, where the global security challenges are discussed.The dialogue on the resolving regional and world instability and the ideas of Belarus get special significance.
The Georgian guest praised the international initiatives of Belarus. Such an open and constructive approach of Minsk is in demand today as never before.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
