Alexander Lukashenko meets with former Croatian President Stjepan Mesić

Alexander Lukashenko took part in the conference "European Security: Stepping back fr om the brink." According to Alexander Lukashenko, the degree of distrust and confrontation between East and West has already reached its lim it. But the main hot spot for the European region is the east of Ukraine. The war in Donbas claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, and now the conflict is used by various political forces and even states in their games. The position of Belarus is dictated by life itself, said the President and gave an example of the situation with refugees.



During these minutes, the conference continues, with hundreds of experts from more than 60 countries taking part in the forum, including the highest-ranking guests. Today Alexander Lukashenko met with former President of Croatia Stjepan Mesić. Politicians discussed the historical moments of the Balkan Peninsula countries' development and issues related to security.