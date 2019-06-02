Alexander Lukashenko meets with heads of constitutional courts

This week Minsk became a platform where they discussed the improvement of constitutional law in the context of the world system. A large conference brought together representatives of a dozen states in Europe and Asia, among them Russia, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Azerbaijan.



Alexander Lukashenko met with the heads of the constitutional courts. The President announces that the country is actively working on updating the basic law.



There is no less democracy and freedom in Belarus than in other countries, said Alexander Lukashenko. Our Constitution is based on the experience of countries with a serious legal history: France, Germany, and the USA. Belarus can not afford undue risk, because every step is verified. The highest values will remain unchanged in law: a person, his rights and freedoms.