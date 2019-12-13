Alexander Lukashenko meets with the head of EEC board, Mikhail Myasnikovich

The future of Eurasian integration, removal of barriers to integration and the agenda of the forthcoming summit in Minsk were discussed the day before by Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, who took over this post on February 1. This appointment coincided with the year of presidency of Belarus in the Eurasian Economic Union. There are still a lot of disagreement in the EAEC with 66 obstacles: exceptions, limitations and barriers. There are still no so-called basic freedoms in the union, and this is the barrier-free movement of goods, services, labor and capital. There are no equal conditions for companies, enterprises and people.



On May 19, Minsk will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEC heads of state. They plan to sign an economic integration strategy until 2025. The official Minsk will offer its option for real integration, acceleration of creation of unified markets, common policy in the spheres of industry, agriculture, energy and transport, strengthening the supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission. This is only part of the initiatives that Belarus will persistently promote in the year of its presidency.

