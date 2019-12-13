3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko meets with the head of EEC board, Mikhail Myasnikovich
The future of Eurasian integration, removal of barriers to integration and the agenda of the forthcoming summit in Minsk were discussed the day before by Alexander Lukashenko and the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, who took over this post on February 1. This appointment coincided with the year of presidency of Belarus in the Eurasian Economic Union. There are still a lot of disagreement in the EAEC with 66 obstacles: exceptions, limitations and barriers. There are still no so-called basic freedoms in the union, and this is the barrier-free movement of goods, services, labor and capital. There are no equal conditions for companies, enterprises and people.
On May 19, Minsk will host a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEC heads of state. They plan to sign an economic integration strategy until 2025. The official Minsk will offer its option for real integration, acceleration of creation of unified markets, common policy in the spheres of industry, agriculture, energy and transport, strengthening the supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission. This is only part of the initiatives that Belarus will persistently promote in the year of its presidency.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All