Alexander Lukashenko meets with State Secretary of Union State, Grigory Rapota
From global union construction to specific issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation were discussed at a meeting of President Alexander Lukashenko with the State Secretary of the Union State, Grigory Rapota.
Within the framework of discussions on deepening integration between Belarus and Russia, a joint intergovernmental group has been created. It is working to find solutions to issues that are sensitive to countries and to come up with a program of action for the union construction treaty. The head of our state noted that in dealing with strategic issues it is important not to forget about the current topics on the bilateral agenda: from supplies of Belarusian food, which are periodically not allowed into the Russian market, to the possibility of free participation in public procurement, difficulties of industrial cooperation and the effects of tax maneuver for Belarus.
