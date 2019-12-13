PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko meets with governor of Bryansk Region of Russia

The Governor's week of visits from Russia ends with a meeting of the President of Belarus with the head of Bryansk Region.

Alexander Lukashenko and Alexander Bogomaz discussed joint projects, as well as the work of the VII Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia, which ended in our capital the day before. Minsk in relation to the regions of the neighbor aims at friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Belarus and Bryansk Region have good indicators in trade. The turnover has already exceeded $350 million this year. Almost 140 of them are our exports. Foodstuffs, construction and agricultural machinery are Belarusian economic entities in the region.

