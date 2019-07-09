3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko meets with Mikhail Gutseriev
Today, the President met with Mikhail GutserIev, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Slav-Potash Company. The Russian businessman runs a number of charitable projects in Belarus including the construction of a church and a school. But the main project of the investor in our country is the construction of Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant in Minsk Region. A similar national project is being carried out in Petrikov . Belarus is already one of the leaders in the production and sale of fertilizers.
Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant based on Starobinsky potassium salt deposit will be the second enterprise in Belarus for the extraction of potash ore and the production of potash fertilizers. Its capacity will be up to 2 million tons of potassium chloride per year. The project envisages the construction of a mining complex, the enrichment factory, as well as gas turbine power plant railroad, road, residential and other infrastructure.
