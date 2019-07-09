Alexander Lukashenko meets with Mikhail Gutseriev

Today, the President met with Mikhail GutserIev, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Slav-Potash Company. The Russian businessman runs a number of charitable projects in Belarus including the construction of a church and a school. But the main project of the investor in our country is the construction of Nezhinsky Mining and Processing Plant in Minsk Region. A similar national project is being carried out in Petrikov . Belarus is already one of the leaders in the production and sale of fertilizers.