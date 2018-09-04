Alexander Lukashenko meets with Vietnamese Ambassador Le Anh who is completing diplomatic mission in Belarus

The Head of State has met with Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Le Anh who is completing the diplomatic mission in our country. The Head of State thanked the diplomat for the work over the last three years. The foundation of bilateral partnership is strong. Despite the distance, the relations of the countries are close in spirit. Three times the Heads of States exchanged official visits. Still, political contacts are far ahead of trade and economic achievements.

At the end of 2017, the trade turnover between Minsk and Hanoi reached $ 135 million. The ambitious task is to increase the figures by two and a half times by the end of next year. This was agreed last summer by the leaders of the two countries during the official visit of the President of Vietnam to Belarus. 500 million dollars is the volume of trade that corresponds to the potential of the two countries. Our countries are united by MAZs, BelAZ trucks, tractors and foodstuffs. But cooperation is much broader: the states are connected by tourism, hotel and restaurant business, cooperation in the sphere of education and culture.

Vietnam is the first country to sign a free trade agreement with the EAEU. Cooperation with Hanoi opens us the opportunity to enter the ASEAN market: this is 600 million people and 2.5 trillion dollars of total GDP. Cooperation at the level of integration of integrations facilitates launching our production in this Asian country. Thus, by the end of the year, it is expected that a joint assembly of MAZs will start in Vietnam.

In general, the indicators in trade between Belarus and Vietnam are quite good. Last year, it was 135 million dollars. In 2017 - 120. Plus, the results of the 6 months of 2018 show growth. First of all due to export: we sell potash fertilizers, machinery and food products. We buy clothes, seafood and coffee. The potential for cooperation is much higher.

When talking with journalists, the diplomat said: active work is required from each of the parties – companies should join the process of establishing contacts.

In the last five years, the demand for meat products has increased in Vietnam - as a result, the supply of beef, pork and poultry from abroad has doubled. There is a place for Belarusian producers to present their goods.