Such issues as the role of the Academy of Public Administration in forming state apparatus, training of highly qualified specialists in cooperation with HTP and new law on civil service were discussed today during the dialogue with the Head of the State. The system of public administration became sustainable and now it is oriented on the sovereignty, the Belarusians well-being and fair attitude to people.



The graduates of the Academy of Public Administration hold the posts in the Presidential Administration, parliamentarian, take part in public administration as the President's team members, become top-managers of giant companies. This year the Academy turned 25. The requirements for the specialists in public administration increase every year and the Academy shall play a role in forming a new generation of managers.



The Academy is divided into 3 institutes: civil service, managerial personnel, theory and practice of public administration research institute. The President's decree defined a new educational structure and the teaching personnel now include the practitioners in the political field. Besides the student's scholarship has been raised.



More than 1000 people participated in the dialogue. The President not only answered the questions, but asked them himself.



The Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the President of the Republic of Belarus has a special status. Devoting your life to the country's and it's nation well-being is what studying in the Academy obliges one to do.



