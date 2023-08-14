Rogozin tells about reasons for his arrival in Minsk

According to Dmitry Rogozin, his business trip will be short but productive. He thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the opportunity to meet. "I am here in Minsk on a short working trip. There will be meetings with representatives of industry of the Republic of Belarus, my old friends with whom we have never lost our good relations. Today I will negotiate with them on a number of projects that are primarily related to the work of our scientific and technical center. I think these are interesting things," he said.