Alexander Lukashenko takes office as President of Belarus

Нe inauguration ceremony is taking place at the Palace of Independence. Several hundred people were invited to the ceremony. Senior officials, deputies of the House of Representatives and members of the Council of the Republic, heads of state bodies and organizations, local authorities, republican media, scientists, culture and sports are among them. In accordance with the Constitution of the country, the President assumes office after taking the oath of the following content: "Assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and of the citizen, to observe and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and to fulfill strictly and conscientiously the lofty duties that have been bestowed upon me."



Alexander Lukashenko took the oath in the Belarusian language. After that he signed the act of taking the oath, and Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina gave him the Certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

