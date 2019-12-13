Alexander Lukashenko expresses deep condolences on death of Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom is mourning the deceased Queen. The mourning will last for 10 days. In the Tower of London, the bell of the Chapel Royal of St. Peter ad Vincula (St. Peter in chains) rings in honor of Elizabeth II. The bells of Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle ring every hour,. A mournful gun salute was sounded today: 96 volleys to honor each year of Elizabeth II's life. The Queen is expected to be buried on September 19 in the memorial chapel of her father George VI.



President of Belarus expressed his deepest condolences



On behalf of the people of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his deepest condolences to King Charles III, the people of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth. Alexander Lukashenko addressed the words of support to the members of the royal family in connection with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



"The 70-year reign of Her Majesty has become a symbol of true service to her people, a guarantee of stability and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the countries of the Commonwealth for many years to come. It has linked generations who have more than once overcome the most difficult challenges with pride and dignity. Even in the most difficult times Elizabeth II's statesmanship and authority have always made it possible to rise above the political situation," said the head of state. The Republic of Belarus deeply respects Her Majesty's moral precept about no alternative to good neighborliness and mercy on the path of mankind to progress".



Charles III tobe proclaimed King of Great Britain



Tomorrow the 73-year-old Charles III will be officially proclaimed King of the United Kingdom. He became the fourth king of the Windsor family and, at the same time, the oldest king of Great Britain at the beginning of his reign. Charles had been preparing for the high office almost all his life, having spent 64 years as the first heir to the British throne.



