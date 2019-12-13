Alexander Lukashenko expresses condolences to President of Montenegro in connection with tragedy in Cetinje

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has extended his condolences to President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of the tragedy in the town of Cetinje, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the head of state.



"It is with great pain and sorrow that people in the Republic of Belarus have taken the news of the tragedy in the city of Cetinje, which resulted in numerous human casualties," reads the condolence message.



On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Alexander Lukashenko has extended his deepest condolences and sincere words of support to the President of Montenegro, relatives and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.



