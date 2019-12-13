PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences to the people of the Czech Republic in connection with the mass shooting in Prague

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed condolences to the people of the Czech Republic over the shooting victims in Prague, BelTA reports.

"We are shocked to the core by the terrible tragedy that happened on December 21 in Prague. The mass murder of innocent people in the center of one of the European capitals is impressive in its cynicism and senselessness. We strongly condemn this inhuman act of violence, which requires proper consideration on the part of the authorities and the reaction of the democratic community of the Czech Republic," the head of state emphasized.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences to the families, relatives of the victims and the entire Czech people, as well as wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

