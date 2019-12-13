3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko expresses condolences over death of Hero of Belarus Vasily Revyako
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of Hero of Belarus, Honored Worker of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus, Candidate of Agricultural Sciences, Chairman of the Board of the SPK Progress-Vertelishki Vasily Revyako, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
"Please accept my deepest condolences on the death of the Hero of Belarus, an experienced leader, economist and prominent statesman Vasily Revyako," said the head of state.
Vasily Afanasyevich was the brightest example of valiant labor and devoted service to the Motherland. His many years of activity were inextricably linked to the development and success of the national agrarian and industrial complex, ensuring food security of the country, creating decent living conditions for people in rural areas.
He was always distinguished by his initiative, love for his native land, respect for the man of labor, high moral principles and sincere desire to strengthen the authority of the Belarusian state.
"The bright memory of Vasily Afanasyevich will be preserved in the history of the country, hearts and deeds of contemporaries for many years to come," the letter of condolence runs.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All