Alexander Lukashenko expresses condolences over death of Hero of Belarus Vasily Revyako

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of Hero of Belarus, Honored Worker of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus, Candidate of Agricultural Sciences, Chairman of the Board of the SPK Progress-Vertelishki Vasily Revyako, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"Please accept my deepest condolences on the death of the Hero of Belarus, an experienced leader, economist and prominent statesman Vasily Revyako," said the head of state.

Vasily Afanasyevich was the brightest example of valiant labor and devoted service to the Motherland. His many years of activity were inextricably linked to the development and success of the national agrarian and industrial complex, ensuring food security of the country, creating decent living conditions for people in rural areas.

He was always distinguished by his initiative, love for his native land, respect for the man of labor, high moral principles and sincere desire to strengthen the authority of the Belarusian state.