Alexander Lukashenko to hold talks with President of Zimbabwe tomorrow
President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will be paying an official visit to Belarus. The meeting will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and extended formats. The Heads of State will discuss the development of political and trade-economic contacts. The discussion will focus on promising areas for strengthening bilateral cooperation, primarily in the field of trade and investment, on the implementation of joint projects. Following the talks, signing of a number of international documents is expected. The President of Zimbabwe will also meet with representatives of the Belarusian business.
