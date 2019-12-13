3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko expected to visit Latvia
Minsk and Riga are developing good neighborliness relations. Our President met with Prime Minister of the Baltic Republic Krisjanis Karins today at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko suggests to expand cooperation of our countries. Countries trade annually for about half a billion dollars and have close business ties. The main sporting event of 2021 - the World Hockey Championship, which Minsk and Riga will host was touched upon.
The experts highlight political significance of Latvia as an initiator to build a bridge between Minsk and Brussels. The neighbors actively supported the removal of restrictions from our country. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to visit Latvia on April 3.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All