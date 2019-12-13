Alexander Lukashenko expected to visit Latvia

Minsk and Riga are developing good neighborliness relations. Our President met with Prime Minister of the Baltic Republic Krisjanis Karins today at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko suggests to expand cooperation of our countries. Countries trade annually for about half a billion dollars and have close business ties. The main sporting event of 2021 - the World Hockey Championship, which Minsk and Riga will host was touched upon.



The experts highlight political significance of Latvia as an initiator to build a bridge between Minsk and Brussels. The neighbors actively supported the removal of restrictions from our country. Alexander Lukashenko is expected to visit Latvia on April 3.



