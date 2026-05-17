Alexander Lukashenko approves draft protocol amending Treaty on Eurasian Economic Union

Alexander Lukashenko approved the draft protocol amending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

On May 18, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 166, approving the draft protocol amending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) of May 29, 2014, as the basis for negotiations. This was reported by the Belarusian leader's press service.

The amendments concern the provision of financial assistance for the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the agricultural sector by EAEU member states.