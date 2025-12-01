Alexander Lukashenko Arrives in Algeria on Official Visit

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has arrived in the Democratic People's Republic of Algeria on an official visit. This marks the first high-level visit in the history of relations between the two nations, reports BELTA.

At the airport, the Belarusian leader was greeted by Nasseri Azouz, Chairman of the Council of the Nation of Algeria.

President Lukashenko of Belarus and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria will hold both bilateral and expanded negotiations, focusing on deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial projects. The discussions are expected to cover prospects for the supply of equipment, cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, medicine, education, and the broader humanitarian sphere.

Following the negotiations and the overall visit, bilateral documents aimed at developing cooperation across various fields are scheduled to be signed.

Algeria is already the fourth country visited by President Lukashenko during his extensive diplomatic tour of neighboring and distant foreign nations. He arrived in this North African country from Oman, where he had been on a working visit. Prior to that, the Belarusian leader visited Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

On the eve of President Lukashenko’s visit to Algeria, a bilateral business forum was held, bringing together over a hundred representatives from ministries, enterprises, and organizations from both sides. Numerous meetings and negotiations at various levels have taken place.

In a statement to journalists, Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarus’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also in Algeria, expressed very high expectations for the upcoming visit, emphasizing the serious prospects for cooperation. Discussions are not limited to expanding trade and supply opportunities but also include joint manufacturing projects, with an eye toward markets in other African countries. Algeria’s territory could become another hub for promoting Belarusian goods across the continent.

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Algeria were established in October 1995. The heads of state have met on several occasions, including in September 2000 during the UN Millennium Summit in New York and in September 2006 at the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Havana.

In 2003, 2024, and 2025, foreign ministers of both countries have visited each other. In February 2018, the Algerian Foreign Minister made a working visit to Belarus, during which meetings were held with President Lukashenko and the Chairman of the Council of the Republic. At that time, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need to give a serious boost to the development of Belarus-Algeria relations and to restore at least the previous level of cooperation. “If you have the will and support for this,” he said, “we are ready, using our technologies, to work not only in industry and agriculture but also to create the necessary capacities together with you on Algerian soil.”

In 2024, the total trade volume exceeded $49 million, with almost the entire amount being Belarusian exports.