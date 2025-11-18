Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus and Oman have laid a solid foundation for a multifaceted partnership

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman and the people of that country on National Day, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"This holiday symbolizes the wisdom, unity, and creative force that drive the state forward while remaining true to traditions. Belarus observes the Sultanate's remarkable achievements with great respect and is ready to contribute to its progress," the message reads.

The head of state emphasized the strong ties between Belarus and Oman. "I recall with particular warmth our meetings with you – in December 2024 in Muscat and in October 2025 in Minsk. Our bilateral dialogue was truly historic and opened a new chapter in Belarusian-Omani relations," the Belarusian leader noted.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Oman have jointly laid a solid foundation for a multifaceted partnership – from increasing trade in industry, agriculture, food security, and pharmaceuticals to establishing joint ventures. Investment activity has received a qualitative boost, and cooperation in culture, education, and tourism has expanded, he added.

"All of these areas are reflected in the Roadmap for the Development of Bilateral Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Sultanate of Oman, signed in October 2025. I look forward to both sides actively working to implement this policy document under the guidance of the Joint Committee on Cooperation and Investment," the President emphasized.