Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus will always find both money and time for specific scientific projects

Belarus will always find both money and time for specific scientific projects. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony awarding doctoral degrees and professorships to scientific and academic staff, BELTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed the hope that domestic scientists would develop scientific schools and make new discoveries. "We will do everything we can to facilitate this. We will always find both money and time for specific scientific projects," he said.

The president noted that he is proud of the achievements of Belarusian scientists, but also makes demands. "Why? I've already said: it's impossible today without science," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.