Alexander Lukashenko Calls Moldovan Leadership's Decision to Withdraw from CIS Shortsighted

Moldova's impending withdrawal from the CIS is a shortsighted decision by the country's leadership, not a choice made by the people. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko stated this at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan, BelTA reports.

"This is, of course, not the choice of ordinary Moldovans, but a decision by the leadership. A shortsighted one, in my view. Moreover, they do realize this themselves and are trying to maintain their participation in the Free Trade Agreement," the head of state noted.

In this regard, he urged Moldova's leadership to preserve the opportunity for ordinary citizens to maintain channels of cooperation, at least during the initial stage. "Simply put, why lose what we already have?" he remarked.

"History always repeats itself. We already have the experience of Georgia's withdrawal from the CIS. But today we see how the situation is changing. It is obvious that returning to normal relations is easier when following the established tracks of the Commonwealth's mechanisms. Furthermore, launching more significant formats for deepening cooperation is easier when you have the foundation provided by our Commonwealth," the Belarusian leader asserted.