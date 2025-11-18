Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Patriarch Kirill on his birthday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' on his birthday, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"Your service to strengthen the foundations of faith and preserve moral values evokes the deepest respect," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "The voice of the Orthodox Church, embodying spiritual revival, has acquired a special resonance in the modern world thanks to your personal efforts, tireless pastoral labors, and concern for strengthening the ideals of peace, love, kindness, and justice in the hearts of people."

The head of state is confident that Patriarch Kirill's wisdom and life experience will continue to contribute to preserving the unity of the fraternal peoples of Belarus and Russia.