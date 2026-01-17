Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Belarusian Rescuers on Their Professional Holiday

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4e436c-1819-49ad-bc23-02123a836554/conversions/f889d47b-2dc8-421f-8257-d47ed276f3b0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4e436c-1819-49ad-bc23-02123a836554/conversions/f889d47b-2dc8-421f-8257-d47ed276f3b0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4e436c-1819-49ad-bc23-02123a836554/conversions/f889d47b-2dc8-421f-8257-d47ed276f3b0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ef4e436c-1819-49ad-bc23-02123a836554/conversions/f889d47b-2dc8-421f-8257-d47ed276f3b0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated emergency response officers and veterans on their professional holiday, Rescuer’s Day, BelTA reports, citing the head of state's press service.

"Today, we pay tribute to those who fight the disasters and any emergency situations, demonstrating self-sacrifice and determination. Your courage and willingness to help have earned the deepest respect and recognition in society," the congratulatory message reads. "Risking their lives every day, preserving the lives and health of people, as well as property, Belarusian rescuers are a true example of service to the Homeland. In extreme conditions, you act professionally and confidently, demonstrating courage and honor."

Alexander Lukashenko expressed sincere gratitude to the veterans of the emergency response agencies and units, who laid the foundation for the department's current successes. "My most heartfelt thanks for educating the public on safety and behavioral rules, and for raising new generations of rescuers and patriots," the head of state noted.

He thanked everyone for their perseverance, patience, dedication, and desire to help anyone in need. "May your efforts be duly appreciated, and may your daily hard work bring new successes and opportunities for development. I wish you and your loved ones good health, happiness, peace, and well-being," Alexander Lukashenko wished.