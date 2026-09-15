Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Co-Presidents of Nicaragua on Independence Day

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to co-presidents of Nicaragua, Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo, as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA reports.

"Under your wise leadership, Nicaragua is strengthening its position day by day as one of the most dynamic exporting nations in Central America, creating opportunities for the country's sustainable economic development," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the friendship and solidarity forming the solid foundation of the long-standing Belarusian-Nicaraguan relationship will continue to facilitate fruitful cooperation and the implementation of beneficial initiatives.

"Minsk aims to deepen cooperation with Managua in the fields of industry, mechanical engineering, agriculture, food production, and pharmaceuticals," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized. "I am convinced that the consistent implementation of the agreements reached will contribute to the prosperity of the peoples of both countries."

The President of Belarus wished the co-presidents of Nicaragua good health, high spirits, and success, and wished the people of Nicaragua peace and progress.