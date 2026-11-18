Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has extended congratulations to the people of Latvia on the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia, conveying best wishes from all Belarusians and himself, the Presidential press service reports.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Europe today faces many serious challenges and artificial barriers to its development. "Under these circumstances, the possibility to listen, the desire to hear, and the ability to understand each other are particularly valuable," he emphasized.

"I am convinced that in the near future we must overcome political differences, restore goodwill, business, and humanitarian contacts, which will provide a reliable foundation for the resumption of constructive, full-fledged cooperation between our countries," the congratulatory message read.

Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of Latvia prosperity and a peaceful sky over their heads.