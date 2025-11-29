3.72 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Romania on National Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Romania on its National Day, BelTA reported, citing the presidential press service.
"The Great Union of December 1, 1918, is one of the most significant events in the history of your country, marking the final stage of the long and arduous journey to creating a united, independent state. Centuries-old dreams of a free, common land for all Romanians, where they can live and develop, have become a reality," the congratulatory message reads.
The head of state noted that, thanks to fruitful work, patriotism, and a commitment to strong spiritual and family values, today's Romania has earned a worthy place on the international stage. At the same time, the President noted, it is crucial, in the context of modern globalization, rapid change, and uncertainty, to preserve national roots, identity, and traditions.