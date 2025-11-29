Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Romania on National Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c9340b1-382b-477c-bae6-eb6713d9a6b1/conversions/716ea3ae-1548-4b18-8230-0511fbb0b86a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c9340b1-382b-477c-bae6-eb6713d9a6b1/conversions/716ea3ae-1548-4b18-8230-0511fbb0b86a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c9340b1-382b-477c-bae6-eb6713d9a6b1/conversions/716ea3ae-1548-4b18-8230-0511fbb0b86a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9c9340b1-382b-477c-bae6-eb6713d9a6b1/conversions/716ea3ae-1548-4b18-8230-0511fbb0b86a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Romania on its National Day, BelTA reported, citing the presidential press service.

"The Great Union of December 1, 1918, is one of the most significant events in the history of your country, marking the final stage of the long and arduous journey to creating a united, independent state. Centuries-old dreams of a free, common land for all Romanians, where they can live and develop, have become a reality," the congratulatory message reads.