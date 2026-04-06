Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates To Lam on His Election as President of Vietnam

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Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Belarusian leader's press service reported.

"I am confident that under your leadership, the country will confidently move forward along the path of progress, and ties between Minsk and Hanoi will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our friendly nations," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The head of state noted that the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries has contributed to the qualitative expansion of contacts. This is clearly demonstrated by the recent introduction of a visa-free regime and the opening of direct flights.

The President confirmed Belarus's interest in further deepening multifaceted cooperation, which should be facilitated by the approval and signing of a Roadmap for the Development of Bilateral Cooperation for 2026-2028.