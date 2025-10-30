Alexander Lukashenko: Roman Protasevich is a Belarusian intelligence officer

Roman Protasevich, who was considered an opposition figure, is a Belarusian intelligence officer. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a working visit to the Vitebsk Region, according to BELTA.

Regarding the situation surrounding the smuggling of cigarettes to Lithuania using weather balloons, which Belarus is accused of, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that opponents abroad are simply looking for an excuse to try to "tilt" the Belarusian side.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko cited one example of when sanctions were imposed against Belavia. The reason was the detention of opposition figure Roman Protasevich and his then-girlfriend. "I won't go into detail. Protasevich is an agent of our intelligence. Should we have detained him? But the question is, why did they (the Ryanair flight - BelTA) fly to Vilnius, didn't land there, but turned around and flew to Minsk. They landed after a call that they had some kind of explosives on board... Well, land, you were flying to Vilnius, you were over Vilnius - land. They turned around, flew to Minsk. Landed in Minsk. I said, 'Well, carry out the operation, he was working undercover for these fugitives. Carry out the operation properly,'" the President said.