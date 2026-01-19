3.72 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko signs document on Belarus' accession to Peace Council proposed by Trump
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Alexander Lukashenko signs document on Belarus' accession to Peace Council proposed by Trump
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Republic of Belarus, signed a document on Belarus's accession to the Peace Council and the implementation of the provisions of the Peace Council Charter, BELTA reports.
This was in full compliance with the prescribed procedure outlined in a letter from US President Donald Trump. Alexander Lukashenko announced the signing of the document to journalists.
"I have signed a corresponding appeal to the United States stating that we are ready to accept their proposal and become founders of this Council," the Belarusian leader stated.