Alexander Lukashenko signs document on Belarus' accession to Peace Council proposed by Trump

Alexander Lukashenko signed a document on Belarus's accession to the Peace Council proposed by Trump

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of the Republic of Belarus, signed a document on Belarus's accession to the Peace Council and the implementation of the provisions of the Peace Council Charter, BELTA reports.

This was in full compliance with the prescribed procedure outlined in a letter from US President Donald Trump. Alexander Lukashenko announced the signing of the document to journalists.