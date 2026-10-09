Alexander Lukashenko Speaks about Realities of CIS's 35-Year History

Speaking at the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting in Turkmenistan, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the realities surrounding the 35-year history of the Commonwealth, which was originally established under challenging circumstances, BelTA.

"Looking back, one recalls the difficult conditions in which our Commonwealth was created. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, external forces openly sought to manipulate the newly independent states. Unfortunately, this policy persists to this day. Our organization was disparaged in every possible way, labeled a 'geopolitical phantom' and a 'myth.' It was predicted to last barely a couple of months, with the very idea of integration among our republics dismissed out of hand," the head of state noted. "At this point, I would like to say that our opponents made a strategic miscalculation. The reality is, in fact, more complex."

Photo: BelTA