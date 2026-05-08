Alexander Lukashenko is taking part in celebrations in Moscow to mark the 81st anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. The Belarusian President attended the parade from the central stand of Red Square, along with veterans, officials, and leaders of other countries. Before the parade began, participants observed a moment of silence in memory of the heroes.

The Great Patriotic War was a test for millions of Soviet citizens. On May 8, in a conversation with Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko noted that our ancestors saved not only Europe but the entire world from the "brown plague." This is our great heritage. It is the heritage of Russians, Belarusians, and all the republics of the Soviet Union.

Following the parade, Alexander Lukashenko and the heads of the delegations laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring the memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War.

The memorial near the Kremlin walls in the Alexander Garden has profound significance. The remains of an unknown soldier were buried there to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the defeat of German troops near Moscow.

During this time, the first generation of Soviet citizens grew up untouched by the horrors of war. Marshals of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov and Belarusian-born Konstantin Rokossovsky participated in the memorial's unveiling.