Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Talks with President of Uzbekistan

Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the leader of Uzbekistan. During the high-level talks, the heads of state will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening it in various areas.

The central focus of the talks is the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Approximately two dozen documents are being prepared for signing following the talks. The most important of these is a declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership between Belarus and Uzbekistan.