Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the leader of Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who will pay an official visit to Belarus on July 8-9, BelTA reports.

During the high-level talks, Alexander Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening it in various areas. The central focus of the talks is the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

About two dozen documents are being prepared for signing following the talks. The most important of these is the Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Uzbekistan.