“America Could Learn Democracy from Belarus” — Lukashenko’s Sharp Rebuke in RT Interview

In his wide-ranging interview with RT host Rick Sanchez, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a forceful counter-attack on Western criticism of his country, turning the usual narrative on its head.

“America could learn real democracy from Belarus,” he declared, arguing that the United States has far less claim to the title of “beacon of democracy” than it pretends.

Lukashenko directly challenged the widespread Western portrayal of Belarus as a dictatorship and the United States as a model of freedom and human rights.

“You only talk about some kind of democracy and human rights… It’s all just chatter,” he said.

“Your policy in Venezuela, threats against Cuba, the war in the Middle East and other things show that you are the real dictators. You are no democrats.”

The School Bombing as Proof

To drive his point home, Lukashenko cited a specific and emotive example from the recent U.S.-Israeli operation against Iran. On the very first day of strikes, he said, a girls’ school was hit, killing nearly 200 people — mostly children and teachers.

“You bombed a school in an independent, sovereign country located tens of thousands of kilometers away that posed no threat to you whatsoever. Nearly two hundred children and teachers died. And how many more have been killed because you encouraged Israel’s bombing of Gaza? What human rights are you talking about?”

The president argued that the right to life is the most fundamental human right. By violating it so blatantly, the United States, in his view, forfeits any moral authority to lecture others.

“If you are truly for human rights, then first give a person the main right — the right to live. Those children wanted to live. You destroyed them. This single fact completely crosses out everything you say about human rights.”

Interests, Not Values

Lukashenko contended that American foreign policy is driven not by democratic ideals or human rights, but by raw strategic and economic interests — primarily control over oil and gas resources.

“These interests are pursued by any means necessary, including military ones. You are ready to bomb, break, and crush, paying no attention to any human rights. This is the basis of dictatorship,” he stated.

He also questioned the quality of democracy inside the United States itself, noting that despite regular presidential elections every four years, the country’s fundamental policies rarely change.

“You talk about human rights and democracy, yet in reality nothing changes in the country. So perhaps you have dictatorship inside your own country?”

“You Have a Hundred Times Less Real Democracy

”Lukashenko contrasted this with the situation in Belarus, where he has led the country for more than 30 years with what he describes as consistent, stable development and genuine popular support.

“As I have said for a long time — you will have to learn democracy from us. We have a hundred times more of this democracy than you do. Real democracy. Real human rights… What human rights can you talk about if you kill people? You killed a person — what rights does he have? He is dead.”

The Belarusian leader’s remarks represent one of his most direct and uncompromising comparisons between the Belarusian and American political systems. By flipping the democracy-dictatorship debate, Lukashenko once again positioned himself as an unapologetic critic of Western hypocrisy on the global stage.