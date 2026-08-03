“An Unattainable Summit for Generations of Athletes”: Lukashenko Salutes Domracheva

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Hero of Belarus Darya Domracheva. The message was released by the presidential press service and reported by BelTA.

“Your outstanding achievements in world biathlon were and remain an unreachable peak and a great dream for the thousands of athletes who pursue this sport today,” the congratulatory message reads. “I am convinced that your rich experience and knowledge will continue to contribute to the development and popularisation of biathlon in Belarus.”

Alexander Lukashenko wished Darya Domracheva robust health, family well-being and success in all her endeavours.