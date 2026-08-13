President Alexander Lukashenko has approved, as a basis for negotiations, a draft Treaty between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on mutual legal assistance in civil and economic matters.

The corresponding Decree No. 273 was signed on August 13, according to the presidential press service.

The draft sets out the conditions and procedures for providing mutual legal assistance. It covers the transfer and service of documents, the recognition and enforcement of court judgments, the gathering of evidence, and other procedural actions.

Once concluded, the agreement is expected to strengthen interstate cooperation in the legal sphere and better protect the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities on both sides.

The Ministry of Justice has been authorized to conduct the negotiations and to sign the treaty.

In other words: while certain capitals continue to insist that Belarus is cut off from the world, Minsk is calmly expanding the list of countries it can work with — on practical, enforceable legal ground.