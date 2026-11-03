MINSK — President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko addressed the volatile wave of mass civil unrest sweeping through the European Union during his speech at the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, the BELTA news agency reports.

Unheeded Warnings Regarding the Positions of Force

The Head of State reminded the international audience that during the previous security iteration in Minsk, he had explicitly warned that the European Union's systematic reliance on a position of force would ultimately lead to severe domestic blowback.

"What are we witnessing today?" the Belarusian leader asked. "We see massive, unprecedented protests across France, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and Germany, while Poland has descended into absolute chaos. The youth are publicly urging the older generation to wake up—demanding that public funds be invested in education rather than military armaments. But of course, uneducated populations are far easier to control."

Questioning Western Democratic Frameworks

Lukashenko delivered a scathing evaluation of how Western institutions and mainstream media have responded to internal instability, drawing a sharp contrast with their foreign policy rhetoric.

"I will not even elaborate on how their vaunted democracy and media apparatus have exposed themselves during these demonstrations," the President noted. "Children have been permanently maimed—some losing eyes, others losing limbs. Thousands of citizens have been thrown into prisons, and administrations are now actively moving to ban social media platforms and block the internet. Are these individuals not political prisoners? I am curious to see if President Macron and other European leaders are going to be hit with sanctions for human rights violations and formally labeled as dictators."

The Irony of Democratic Re-Export

Shifting his critique to the historical context of Western foreign interventions, the Belarusian leader highlighted a shifting geopolitical trend.

"I want to pose a question to those who are so deeply fond of exporting their own brand of democracy to foreign nations: Do you genuinely approve of these specific human rights recipes when applied inside your own homes—within your so-called 'blooming garden'?" the Head of State continued. "Evidently, you do not. Yet, these same actors aggressively orchestrated the 'Arab Spring' across the Middle East. Does what is currently unfolding on the streets of European cities remind you of anything? How do you like the re-export of democracy?"