Shklov became a point of attraction for leaders from across the entire country. Ahead of the meeting, 118 district chairmen, governors, presidential aides, ministers, factory directors, and top officials toured the entire district to see with their own eyes what has been achieved over the past few years. Serious work and modernization have been underway here at the President's instigation.

Valery Khelsky, Chairman of the Grodno District Executive Committee:

"I have this principle: when we visit certain enterprises or new places, we always look for the best practices that can be applied back home. In the Shklov District, this includes the tidiness of the territory and the maintenance of the infrastructure bases. Everything is quite compact and highly technological."

Yury Gorlov, Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus:

"We are not just showing how order is brought about, but specifically demonstrating this kind of modern approach so that today people can work comfortably in such environments. Every year, the Republic of Belarus produces enough goods and sells them for export, and we have maintained positive dynamics this year as well. Although the year is not over yet and it is too early to sum up the final results, the task set by the Head of State must be fulfilled."

It is no secret that Alexander Lukashenko himself has deep connections to these places. He grew up, studied, and worked here. He knows the land and the people like no one else, which makes it easier to test all the details on this platform before scaling them across the rest of Belarus.

To discuss approaches to the country's regional development, the President gathered the government vertical for a large-scale conversation.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that he is far from believing that the Shklov District has been brought to an ideal state or that everything has been completed here, but it is exactly here where a new management model is being tested, which they plan to implement in other regions in the future.

This is rather an average district. However, it would be good if all districts were at least like this. Meanwhile, those districts that are already far better than Shklov must under no circumstances lose their positions. "The country has plenty of such districts with a higher level of development. But those that need to be 'pulled up from the basement' and the average ones — Shklov District represents these average ones — they must become like this," the Head of State explained. "This is an average, normal district. And if we can achieve this across the country during my presidency, nothing more is needed."

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that in the Shklov District, the aim was not only to create new things but also to restore and develop the facilities left over from the Soviet Union era. This resembles the path chosen by China — to tear down nothing and reject no old structures, but rather to take the best from them and develop further.

The President noted that while there are many good aspects to a market economy, some people in the post-Soviet period became too carried away by the idea that the market would regulate everything, which ultimately resulted in devastation.

"And a quarter of a century has already passed since we, stumbling along, have been trying to establish normal relations and a normal environment in various regions of our country. Yet you think nothing is needed. We need to restore what existed before the collapse of the Soviet Union. That is what is needed," the Head of State emphasized.

The idea was simple: to modernize regional sites that should become a support system for managers and help efficiently develop the agricultural sector first and foremost. The agro-service center was thoroughly modernized for the prompt repair of machinery — in the midst of the sowing or harvesting seasons, every single day counts. The former agricultural chemical facility was restored; today it serves as a modern base for storing fertilizers. In the Mogilev Region, it acts as the main operator. Mechanical workshops in Gorodets and Govyady were also updated.

President: Nothing Needs to Be Destroyed

The discussion also touched upon the baseline organizations for the district — the district agro-service, the construction mobile mechanized column, and the storage and processing base for mineral fertilizers.

Another example is the former furniture factory in Shklov, where they plan to set up a modern production facility for steel structures. "We visited it. The reason I brought up the furniture factory was to show you that nothing needs to be destroyed. And whatever can work today — we must make it work," the Head of State said. "My thanks go to the Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, who took charge of this object. And I am confident that by the end of next year, there will be high-tech production there, the output of which will be needed all over the country."

Belarus Must Focus Heavily on Wood Processing and Agriculture

The Shklov upgrade has seriously impacted the production base. Previously, significant investments were made into the newsprint mill and the "Spartak" factory. A workshop for manufacturing dry animal feed was updated — without this, one cannot expect efficiency in livestock farming. A dairy plant is nearing completion. A new production facility for thin-walled steel structures will be placed on the grounds of the former furniture factory.

"The main things that Belarus will always engage in are wood processing, woodworking enterprises, and agriculture. These are two directions that will never be abandoned in Belarus. No matter who works here, they will be engaged in this," the Head of State said.

Global Demand for Food Is Growing

As for the countryside, a new livestock complex already operates in Gorodets. The construction of such small farms, which focus heavily on meat production, is promising in areas where a large dairy herd cannot be fully fed. The complex in Govyady was reconstructed — the territory was tidied up, cosmetic repairs were done to the animal housing, and a new calf clinic is being built.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus already exports food worth 10 billion dollars annually. "The highest quality production is Belarusian. It is recognized worldwide. Why not engage in this? This requires modern machinery, which is exactly what we are producing. Our agricultural machinery engineering has been quite good since Soviet times. Now it has been brought to a global level. However, we need to tighten up the quality. These are our two directions," the Head of State said.

President: Take Everything from These Lands

The world does not revolve around the Shklov District alone. Looking back, efforts have been applied to various regions of the country at different times. The President's focus has previously included Polesie, Ostrovets, the south-east of the Mogilev Region, and the Gomel lands. It is simply that in the east of the country and beyond, there are districts that can easily follow Shklov's example.

A lot has also been done in the Shklov District to develop commercial, transport, and social infrastructure. "Shklov District is a spot that needs to be developed to yield a good effect. Everything necessary for development has been created here. From here on out, the floor belongs to the district executive committee chairman and the governor. Push hard and start working. The control will be ultra-strict. This I promise you," the President said addressing local leaders.

"But what is no less important — the Mstislavl, Gorki, Dribin, Mogilev, Belynichi, and Krugloye districts form a large agricultural belt of Belarus with quite good lands. And we need to take something from these lands," the Belarusian leader oriented them. He drew attention to the fact that these areas possess good soil, and the yield from them can be greater.

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