3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Belarus Advocates for Honest and Open Dialogue on Key International Issues
Belarus advocates for honest and open dialogue on important international issues. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Bishkek at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, BelTA reports.
"In addition to building up their military potential, our neighbors are actively promoting a policy of isolation and dividing lines. The spectrum is vast – from illegal economic sanctions to closed skies and closed borders," the head of state said. "At the same time, we support dialogue. And we demonstrate this in our policies. Honest, open, without ultimatums or preconditions."
Alexander Lukashenko recalled that during its CSTO chairmanship in 2023, Belarus initiated the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, offering a platform for building bridges and finding compromise solutions to overcome disagreements in the region. The 3rd Minsk Conference was held at the end of October this year, becoming a permanent forum for discussing pressing regional and global security issues for Eurasia.