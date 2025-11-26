Belarus Advocates for Honest and Open Dialogue on Key International Issues

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff63bca8-259a-41fd-9606-d181b147daf6/conversions/34270c55-ffb3-46ed-aa15-2bc1e77ca5e6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff63bca8-259a-41fd-9606-d181b147daf6/conversions/34270c55-ffb3-46ed-aa15-2bc1e77ca5e6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff63bca8-259a-41fd-9606-d181b147daf6/conversions/34270c55-ffb3-46ed-aa15-2bc1e77ca5e6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff63bca8-259a-41fd-9606-d181b147daf6/conversions/34270c55-ffb3-46ed-aa15-2bc1e77ca5e6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus advocates for honest and open dialogue on important international issues. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Bishkek at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, BelTA reports.

"In addition to building up their military potential, our neighbors are actively promoting a policy of isolation and dividing lines. The spectrum is vast – from illegal economic sanctions to closed skies and closed borders," the head of state said. "At the same time, we support dialogue. And we demonstrate this in our policies. Honest, open, without ultimatums or preconditions."