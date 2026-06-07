Belarus and Ghana to Consider Mutual Opening of Embassies

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko supported the initiative to open mutual embassies between Belarus and Ghana. The head of state made this statement to reporters following talks in Minsk with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, BelTA reports.

"During the talks, the President raised the issue of opening embassies between the two countries. We support this initiative, but would very much like our joint intergovernmental committee [on trade and economic cooperation – BelTA] to begin its work. So that, following this work, the embassies would also be involved in corresponding activities," Lukashenko said.