Belarus and Mongolia Sign Roadmap for Cooperation for 2027–2029

Following high-level talks in Minsk, Belarus and Mongolia adopted a package of documents on developing cooperation across various sectors, reports BELTA.

A roadmap for the development of cooperation between Belarus and Mongolia for the 2027–2029 period was signed.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of sports was concluded between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

A roadmap for developing cooperation in the agricultural sector for 2027–2029 was adopted, and a memorandum concerning the light industry sector was also signed.

An agreement on the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programs was signed between the customs authorities of the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding was concluded between the Belarusian State Centre for Accreditation and the National Accreditation Centre of Mongolia.

At the regional level, an agreement on cooperation in trade, economic, scientific-technical, humanitarian, and cultural spheres was signed between the Gomel Regional Executive Committee and the administration of Bayankhongor Province (aimag). Additionally, an agreement was concluded between the Mogilev Region and Khentii Province (aimag) regarding cooperation in trade, economics, science and technology, culture, education, and agriculture.

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National State Television and Radio Company of Belarus and the Mongolian National Public Radio and Television.